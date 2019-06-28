WHITING — Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Indiana University Southeast catcher Ben Berenda considers catching one of the most grueling positions in all of sports.
It’s a constant beating, Berenda said, and demands focus out of a crouch all while wearing heavy, warm equipment on already hot summer days. It’s equal parts mentally and physically draining.
Naturally, Berenda needs a break from time to time. When he does, he heads to the farm.
“It sounds kind of crazy but I don’t consider any of that work,” Berenda said. “That’s as relaxed as I get.”
Berenda finds peace of mind turning wrenches on mechanical equipment, caring for animals, tending to crops and doing anything else he can get his hands on over at his grandparents’ farm in Rensselaer. Just the other day he spent the early parts of the morning helping track down cattle that got spooked during a lightning storm.
He brought it up at practice like it was nothing.
“Not many kids are willing to do that,” Oilmen director of player personnel and development Scott Trcka said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid.”
Berenda’s day usually starts with a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call so he can squeeze in a workout before his job duties on the farm. He’s been getting paid to help his grandpa since he was around 13 years old.
He’ll complete tasks on the farm until the early afternoon, get into his car and drive up to Whiting for practice or a game. It’s rare that he doesn’t show up first among players and coaches so he can get in extra practice time.
“He’s a baseball junkie,” manager Kevin Tyrrell said. “The first day, we showed up an hour and a half early and he was already here. I thought nothing of it. Maybe he just had nothing better to do. Then the next time we got here about two hours early and he was here again. I thought then I was either going to love this kid or hate him.”
Lately, Berenda has spent his extra time at the park tinkering with his swing. He’s trying to determine whether he should continue switch hitting or commit to being a full-time left-handed hitter.
Berenda is a natural righty who hits better from the left side since initially being scared as a child that curveballs from righties were going to drill him in the face.
Trcka suggested sticking to the left side of the plate but added that he wants Berenda to do whatever makes him feel comfortable particularly because of how valuable he is behind the plate.
“He’s a joy to work with,” Trcka said. “He’s not going to be afraid to get dirty and doesn’t let up. There’s no reason I see why he can’t go to the next level if he continues to work on what he’s got going.”
Ultimately, that’s Berenda’s goal. The business management major and sophomore-to-be wants to make a professional ball club one day and doesn’t want to put a ceiling on how high he could climb.
As a fallback, he’s always got the farm. He loves it there. But he’d rather retire to that after a career in the majors.
“I could see myself owning my own farm or something like that one day but want to take baseball as far as it goes,” Berenda said. “I’m committed to playing at the next level, and that’s why I come in early to put in the work. I’ve got all my chips in the middle of the table and they’ll fall where they fall.”