College baseball
Oilmen rained out: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen were scheduled to play a doubleheader at the Joliet Generals on Sunday afternoon, but the games were rained out.
During the top of the fourth inning of the first game, strong storms hit the Joliet area, wiping out the game. The game did not reach the required innings to become official. Stats from the three innings do not count, and the game will be started over when it is made up. The makeup date, or dates, has not yet been announced.
The Oilmen also announced changes to this week’s games against the Bloomington Bobcats. Instead of playing Tuesday in Normal, Illinois, that game was moved to 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at Oil City Stadium. That game will be seven innings, then the Oilmen and Bobcats will play the regularly scheduled nine-inning game at 7:10 p.m.
Pro women's basketball
Parker scores 22, Sky end Sun's streak 93-75: Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky ended the Connecticut Sun's seven-game winning streak with a 95-73 victory Sunday in Chicago.
Tied at 27 after one quarter, the Sky scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and kept rolling, outscoring the Sun 29-8 in the period for a 56-35 lead at the half.
Allie Quigley scored 14 points while Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields had 12 apiece for Chicago (6-4). Jantel Lavender, the fifth starter had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.
Loyd, Howard lift Storm past Fever 65-61: Jewell Loyd scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 24.6 seconds left, to lift the Seattle Storm to a 65-61 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday in Seattle.
Erica Wheeler scored seven straight points for the Fever, the last two coming from the free throw line to tie the game at 61 with 35 seconds remaining. Loyd responded with a driving layup 10 seconds later. The Storm defense forced Wheeler into a difficult, contested layup with eight seconds to go and Natasha Howard came up with the loose ball and drew a foul. She hit both free throws with 5.6 seconds left to seal the win.
Alysha Clark and Shavonte Zellous added 11 points apiece for the Storm (7-4), who won their second-straight since coach Dan Hughes returned from cancer treatments.
Wheeler led the Fever with 18 points and Kelsey Mitchell had 13. Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.
Motor sports
Rossi wins IndyCar race at Road America: Alexander Rossi took the lead in the first turn of the first lap, and then drove away from the rest of the field to win Sunday's IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Rossi led 54 of 55 laps, only relinquishing the lead when he made pit stops, and finished more than 28 seconds ahead of Will Power. Josef Newgarden finished third, followed by Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.
Pro golf
Reavie holds off Bradley, Sucher for first win in 11 years: Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 7 1/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer.
Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30.