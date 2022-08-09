Minus injured Tim Anderson, White Sox fall to KC in Game 1

Brady Singer (5-4) allowed one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six without walking anyone.
Jose Cuas picked up his first career save.
Lynn (2-5) allowed two-run homers by Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino in six innings.
Josh Harrison hit a solo homer in the Chicago third. Pasquantino homered in the bottom half.
The White Sox threatened in the sixth, getting two-out singles by Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. But Singer got Jose Abreu to line out to end the threat.
Yoan Moncada had a sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox.
Transactions
Chicago: RHP Davis Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man in the doubleheader.
Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader. … RHP Taylor Clarke was placed on 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 8) with a left oblique strain. He was replaced on the roster by Cuas, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.
Up next
The White Sox and Royals will continue their four-game series Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start for Chicago. LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA) will get the start for the Royals.
