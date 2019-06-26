Andrean graduate Mike Brosseau took the long route to Major League Baseball, in part because of his unusual hitting mechanics.
As an opposing pitcher begins their windup or kicks their leg to deliver, the Rays infielder tips his bat upright and pulls his hands (which he holds low to begin his stance) away from home plate. Along with his exaggerated leg kick, it creates the appearance that Brosseau is cutting off his own progress toward the ball and moving his hands a lot before the actual swing, but his coaches say he can make his quirk work.
“He has really good hands — maybe a little unorthodox as far as his load, or how he gets ready to hit, but when his front foot lands, his hands are ready to fire,” said Brady Williams, who managed Brosseau last season and this year before his call-up. “I don’t know, do they call them jazz hands? He just has really strong hands, and he (showed) an ability to flick the bat head with his wrists, even when he gets fooled.”
Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola said Brosseau’s idiosyncrasies are what work best for him, and that he’ll wait to ask the rookie to make any adjustments.
“That’s the thing about baseball: it’ll usually dictate that,” Mottola said. “I’ve showed him some different things, but I’ve also let him do it his way, and watching him, he’s still using that unconventional way to getting himself ready to hit, and it’s been working.”
Oakland University Gym Rats
Brosseau’s size also contributed to his lack of interest from big college programs or pro scouts. He stands just 5-foot-10 and, when he finished high school, was “155 pounds, soaking wet,” by his own reckoning.
“Obviously, when I got to college and saw the bodies on the field, I knew I had to figure something out as far as hitting the weight room and growing into more of a ballplayer’s body,” Brosseau said. “I got really lucky with that, at my university.”
Brosseau attended Oakland University, just north of Detroit.
“I had a really good strength coach and a really good coaching staff, and teammates as well who liked to get after it in the weight room. We fed off each other,” Brosseau said.
Now weighing a sturdy 215 pounds, Brosseau has produced unexpected power, despite his opposite-field approach and short stature, because of the muscle he added in college.
The Rays Way
Because the Rays prize versatility in all their position players, Brosseau has become accustomed to moving all over the diamond to find playing time. He played all four infield positions for at least 30 innings during his time with Triple-A Durham this spring, and played four full games in left field, as well. He grades out well at both second and third base, and turned six double plays during just 55 innings of work at shortstop.
“He works hard. He’s very routine-oriented,” said Williams, explaining Brosseau’s daily work to be a solid defender. “Third base or second base, I’m really comfortable with either spot. And he stays consistent with what he does, routine-wise. When he plays third base, he does his slow rollers, barehand, charge plays where he works on the bunt, and then he does his normal ground balls—across the diamond, backhand, forehand—and then turns some double plays. Every day”
Brosseau has even made emergency appearances at pitcher (twice, in 2017) and catcher (once, last season), proving he can go wherever the team needs him. His best spot is still the batter’s box, though, and indeed, he served as Durham’s designated hitter 10 times in the early going this year, as he racked up home runs and made the case for his eventual promotion.