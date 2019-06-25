MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 40 players who signed with Major League Baseball teams after being selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft, only seven have reached the big leagues.
Andrean graduate Mike Brosseau, 25, went undrafted as a senior out of Oakland University that summer, but he’s beaten over 80 percent of his most highly esteemed peers to The Show.
Brosseau was as far below the radar as a player can get, three years ago, but his path to the Tampa Bay Rays was a relatively quick and clean one. That’s partially thanks to his makeup, about which members of the Rays organization rave.
“The one thing that stood out was his persona, his energy,” said Brady Williams, who managed Brosseau in 2018 at Double-A Montgomery and this season at Triple-A Durham. “It’s infectious. He’s a leader in the clubhouse. He’s in good spirits every day; he’s the same guy every day.”
Given where he came from, Brosseau said, that ebullience came naturally.
“It’s really been easy for me to be excited and to mess with the guys in the clubhouse,” said Brosseau, who was born in Munster and grew up in Portage. “The Rays, from bottom to top, have really good personnel. This locker room, this clubhouse is full of top-notch guys. The support since I’ve gotten here has been unbelievable. They’ve really, really made it easy.”
Brosseau’s likeability and leadership qualities wouldn’t have gotten him this far, however, if they weren’t paired with an on-field skill set that the Rays prize just as highly: defensive versatility and good power.
“I know we encouraged him to think about, maybe not hitting home runs, but driving the ball more,” Williams said. “We did a drill last year where we had a tee set up and the whole goal was for him to hit the ball out of the park off of that tee.”
That drill (and that approach) has paid off hugely for Brosseau, who batted .307, had a .381 on-base percentage, and socked nine home runs from June 23 through the end of last season, and who already has a career-high 14 homers in 2019. Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola said that power was always lurking in Brosseau’s game, because of one trait that sets him apart at the plate.
“His hands. He has really quick hands,” Mottola said. “He can cover all the pitches that way, and that’s where the power really comes from — when he can stay within his zone, get the pitch he wants and drive it.”
Brosseau singled in first MLB at-bat Sunday at Oakland.
Brosseau attributes much of his breakout to the way he’s honed his strike zone, refusing to get himself out. The numbers support that, too: he has trimmed his strikeout rate and is drawing more walks since the middle of last season. He’s able to trust his hands, so he tries to anticipate the part of the zone an opposing pitcher might attack.
“For me, (it’s) focusing more on a certain part of the zone, rather than sitting on a pitch,” Brosseau said. “I think I have control enough in my swing, that if I lock in on middle-in, (but) I can (still) control that outer third (of the plate).”
“I think contact point was a big focus area for me. If I caught the ball (further) out front, it has a better chance to get lifted in the air.”
The right-handed hitting Brosseau showcased his ability to go the other way in Tuesday's game at Minnesota when he lined a two-run double to right field in the seventh inning of the Twins' 9-4 win.
The approach Brosseau described is one that allows him to both generate power and use the whole field, and indeed, the numbers say he’s hit the ball the opposite way more often this season, to great effect.
“That’s the balance you want to strike: to be on time for the fastball, but have something left for the breaking ball,” Mottola said. “He’s so good at that, because of those hands. He can handle a pitcher’s pitch if he has to, but punish a mistake.”
Brosseau finds himself in the middle of a playoff push, with a team that has exceptional depth at his primary positions (second and third base). He has to find playing time amid a cluster of players that includes Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle, with Yandy Diaz, Matt Duffy, Christian Arroyo and Daniel Robertson on the injured list. That might make it hard for him to fit onto the roster when everyone is healthy, but in the meantime, he contributes to the team’s resiliency. He’s worked hard on his defense, and Williams called him “above-average at either second or third.”
“It helps a lot,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash of Tampa’s depth. “We knew coming out of spring training that that flexibility was going to be a big positive for us. We know we’re going to get quality defense.”
Wherever and whenever he’s needed, Brosseau can approximate the skills and production of players above him on the depth chart, and that makes him a crucial cog in their machine. With his background and his personality, however, a cog in a machine seems an ill-suited metaphor.
“I wish I had more for you,” Mottola said, “but the guy’s a self-made hitter.”