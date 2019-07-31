Tanner Roark was on the road headed to Atlanta for the Cincinnati Reds' next series when he stopped to get something to eat and learned that he'd be going in a much different direction.
The playoff-contending Athletics acquired Roark on Wednesday, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander and Andrean grad Sean Manaea back soon.
Manaea struck out eight in six innings of a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night. He's likely to get one more rehab start before being activated. He had shoulder surgery last September.
Oakland sent outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the $3,225,806 remaining in Roark's $10 million salary.
The trade was announced about an hour before the deadline for making deals. The A's began the day a half-game out of the second AL wild-card spot.
Roark lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings during Cincinnati's 11-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA and can become a free agent after the season, which left him a candidate for a midseason trade.
"I knew coming into the season that this was a possibility," Roark said. "That's how the game is. I'm excited about it. They're playing good baseball. They're in the wild-card hunt."
The most stunning deal done at this year's trade deadline didn't come together until the final 20 minutes, and the result is a starting rotation that's sure to be long remembered.
The Astros acquired ace Zack Greinke on Wednesday, adding another All-Star and Cy Young Award winner to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
The AL West leaders got Greinke in a startling trade with Arizona for four minor leaguers, a deal in which the Diamondbacks agreed to pay the Astros $26 million to cover much of the roughly $76 million the pitcher is due.
"We have two pitchers on our team, maybe more that are Hall of Fame-caliber," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "And I think we have a rotation that's set up to compete in any series against any team for the rest of this year."
In the end, the Braves decided to focus on the bullpen.
Atlanta pulled off a couple of deals, picking up closer Shane Green from the Detroit Tigers and former closer Mark Melancon from the San Francisco Giants.
"We engaged everything — position players, starting pitchers, the bullpen — right up until the end," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "At the end of the day, where we thought there were deals that made sense for us and what we had to give up and so on, the bullpen made the most sense. But we definitely tried some other areas. We just couldn't wind up with a deal that made sense to our organization."
The Cleveland Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope helps them catch the Minnesota Twins.
Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.
Bauer's exit comes three days after the quirky right-hander angrily threw a ball from the behind mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City. Bauer called the act "childish." It was a final straw for the Indians, who pulled off the stunning trade to help their playoff push and beyond.
In landing Puig and Reyes, who have 49 combined homers this season, the Indians plugged a power gap in their lineup.
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired catcher Max Stassi from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor-league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.
Stassi, who has played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros, is batting .167 with a home run and three RBIs in 31 games this season. General manager Billy Eppler said the move was more about adding catching depth and Stassi's strength behind the plate. According to MLB Statcast, Stassi is the second-best pitch framer in the AL with a 54.1% strike rate.
Catcher Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers..
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-hander Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners for a minor leaguer.
Seattle will receive infielder Jose Caballero in the trade.
The deal came on the same day Arizona sent ace Zack Greinke to Houston for four prospects.
The 31-year-old Leake went 9-8 with a 4.40 ERA in 22 starts with the Mariners this season. He has played 10 big-league seasons, with stops in Cincinnati, San Francisco and St. Louis.
Leake was traded to Seattle from St. Louis for Rayder Ascanio in 2017.
Milwaukee has acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.
Also Wednesday, San Francisco obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named. Cincinnati will send cash to the Giants to cover part of Gennett's $9,775,000 salary.
Until the Giants recently began winning, there had been speculation for months that left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner — the 2014 World Series MVP — would be on the trading block, but he is staying put as San Francisco (54-53) tries to contend in manager Bruce Bochy's final season before retirement.
The Brewers were looking to add pitching depth given a decision was expected Tuesday on whether left-hander Gio Gonzalez would need a stint on the injured list after he left his start last Friday against the Cubs with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Pomeranz can work as a starter or reliever.
Milwaukee acquired right-hander Jordan Lyles from the Pirates on Monday to boost the rotation.
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson from the Miami Marlins.
The Rays sent to Miami right-hander Ryne Stanek and minor league outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
Richards, who recently lost his spot in the Marlins' rotation, is 3-12 this year with an ERA of 4.50. Anderson has a 3.92 ERA in 45 games of relief this year.
Stanek has been used mostly as an opener by the Rays this year, and he has a 3.40 ERA in 41 games. Sanchez, a 21-year-old left-handed hitter, is batting .275 with Double-A Montgomery.
The Rays also sent reliever Adam Kolarek to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Niko Hulsizer, a Class A outfielder.
The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league righty Jeffry Abreu. The Dodgers also receive international cap space and cash considerations.
The 30-year-old Gyorko has been on the injured list since June 8 with back and right wrist issues. He's hitting .196 on the season.
Cingrani is also out following left shoulder surgery and hasn't pitched this season.
The Dodgers entered the day with a 70-39 record, easily the best mark in the National League.
The Washington Nationals tried to upgrade their bullpen, acquiring relievers Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from Seattle and Daniel Hudson in a trade with Toronto.
The Mariners received a trio of minor league pitchers from the Nationals — left-handers Taylor Guilbeau and Aaron Fletcher and right-hander Elvis Alvarado. Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto for Hudson, who can become a free agent at the end of the season.
Elias has been Seattle's primary closer for the majority of the season after Strickland suffered a lat strain in the opening week and missed several months. Strickland has appeared in just four major league games this season.
Elias has appeared in 44 games and was 4-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 14 saves for Seattle.
The 32-year-old Hudson went 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 45 games for the Blue Jays.
The Yankees got a pitcher at the deadline — for one of their Class A affiliates.
New York acquired left-hander Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies for right-handed reliever Joseph Harvey in a deal announced shortly after the 4 p.m. deadline to make deals.
The Yankees have been seeking pitching upgrades for the big league club. Garcia won't be that, at least not this year. The 20-year-old is 2-9 with a 6.28 ERA in Class A. He's struck out 103 in 90 1/3 innings.
Harvey pitched 10 innings out of New York's bullpen this year as a rookie, posting a 4.50 ERA.
The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield by acquiring veteran Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash and a player to be named.
Dickerson, who could become a free agent at the end of the season, hit .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs for the Pirates. The 30-year-old missed most of the first half of the season with a strained throwing shoulder.
The Pirates acquired Dickerson from Tampa Bay on the eve of the 2018 regular season. Dickerson responded by hitting .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also won his first career Gold Glove for his play in left field.
Pittsburgh's fade from contention after the All-Star break and the rise of young outfielder Bryan Reynolds in Dickerson's absence made him expendable for a team now looking toward 2020 and beyond.
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.
The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.
Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.
Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.
The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.