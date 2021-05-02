Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings

"It was just a great game," Bryant said. "I know we didn't win, but if you're a fan going to a ballgame, that's what you want to see — 10 home runs, lots of action, some great plays, lead changes. It was a great game. We didn't win, but they're out there to beat us, too. Overall, I think it's a positive step going forward. It was fun for the fans to see that offense."

The Cubs trailed 12-8 before scoring four times with two out in the eighth. Jake Marisnick singled in Jason Heyward before Happ belted a three-run drive off Tejay Antone.

Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. Mahle allowed a total of five earned runs in 25 2/3 innings over his first five starts.

Cubs righty Trevor Williams permitted a season-high four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs and six hits.

Chicago grabbed a 4-2 lead on solo homers by Bryant and Rizzo in the third. Cincinnati responded with four runs in the bottom half, showing off its power.

First, Castellanos connected for a tying two-run shot. After Joey Votto bounced to third for the second out, Moustakas and Suárez hit back-to-back homers.