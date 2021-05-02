Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 13-12 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.
Jesse Winker began the Cincinnati 10th on second and advanced on Willson Contreras' passed ball. Castellanos then cleared a five-man infield when he poked a liner into center field against Craig Kimbrel (0-1).
"It is always great to win a game like that," Reds manager David Bell said. "Even when you don't know how it is going to turn out, it is fun to watch two good teams going at it. It is easy to feel that way when you win, but you have to enjoy a game like this."
Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds' five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected, and Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win — fanning pinch-hitting pitcher Jake Arrieta to end the Cubs' 10th.
Cincinnati bounced back after losing 3-2 on Saturday, taking the rubber game of the weekend set.
"It was huge," Castellanos said. "Each team takes one big swing after another. I was frustrated with the way the game ended yesterday. I was glad to have another chance."
Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Ian Happ also went yard.
"It was just a great game," Bryant said. "I know we didn't win, but if you're a fan going to a ballgame, that's what you want to see — 10 home runs, lots of action, some great plays, lead changes. It was a great game. We didn't win, but they're out there to beat us, too. Overall, I think it's a positive step going forward. It was fun for the fans to see that offense."
The Cubs trailed 12-8 before scoring four times with two out in the eighth. Jake Marisnick singled in Jason Heyward before Happ belted a three-run drive off Tejay Antone.
Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. Mahle allowed a total of five earned runs in 25 2/3 innings over his first five starts.
Cubs righty Trevor Williams permitted a season-high four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs and six hits.
Chicago grabbed a 4-2 lead on solo homers by Bryant and Rizzo in the third. Cincinnati responded with four runs in the bottom half, showing off its power.
First, Castellanos connected for a tying two-run shot. After Joey Votto bounced to third for the second out, Moustakas and Suárez hit back-to-back homers.
Notes: The Cubs' Tony Wolters originally was called safe on his second-inning steal of home as Barnhart threw back to the pitcher, but the call was reversed after a 2-minute, 10-second review. It appeared that Wolters' foot was in the air over the plate when Barnhart applied the tag. ... Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson, who was promoted from the team's alternate site on Saturday, pitched a scoreless inning in his major league debut. ... Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and Happ collided in short center field chasing Tyler Stephenson's pop fly in the eighth inning. Hoerner kneed Happ in the head, and Happ lay on the ground for several minutes before being taken off the field while sitting on a cart. ... Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA) pitches for the Cubs Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA) starts for Los Angeles.
Munster has now won seven straight games.
“He’s an awesome coach. Ever since I’ve been here, he’s been nothing but great to me,” Steven Hernandez said of Randy Roberts.
Jack Kienzle finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for TF South.
“I’ve been getting frustrated with these guys, but at the same time I have to take a step back and realize we didn’t have any of these guys before this year, none of them,” Steve Strayer said.
"For me, it’s just either miss barrels or put balls in play where guys can get double plays or routine outs."
"I personally think she's one of the best athletes in the school, if not the best athlete," Munster coach Beth Raspopovich said.
“The Mustangs are underrated. We need to be talked about a lot more. We are hot right now. We are the hot team in the Region, so people have to watch out for us.”
