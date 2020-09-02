 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CP native Zach Plesac returns with 6 solid innings for Indians
alert urgent
Pro baseball

CP native Zach Plesac returns with 6 solid innings for Indians

{{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach Plesac returned to the Indians with six solid innings after being punished for breaking coronavirus protocols, and Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1 Tuesday night.

The right-handed Plesac (2-1) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old has a 1.33 ERA in three starts this season.

Plesac, a Crown Point native, hadn’t pitched since Aug. 8 after being caught breaking curfew with rotation-mate Mike Clevinger. Plesac and Clevinger were placed on the restricted list and later demoted to the alternate site as punishment. Clevinger returned and made one start last week before being traded to San Diego on Monday, opening a spot for Plesac.

“I definitely had butterflies,” Plesac said. “I wanted to come in and give these guys a chance to win.

“This group of guys are special. There has been a lot of learning for myself and my teammates. I think it’s something we can look forward and know that we have each other’s backs.”

Plesac also apologized for a video he posted to social media days after being sent home from the team, in which he complained about his public portrayal and claimed his night out with eight friends wasn't irresponsible. He filmed the video driving a car and not wearing a seatbelt.

“I don't think my words came out as clear as I would have liked them to,” Plesac said.

Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes homered in the first and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a homer.

“I’m seeing the ball well,” Reyes said. “I decided to not guess up there. Hopefully I recognize the pitch early.”

He did acknowledge that he was thinking about the cycle in his last two at-bats with a homer, single and double.

“Right before the inning started I went to stretch my legs,” he said, “just in case."

Plesac continued to cruise. He retired 12 straight and faced one over the minimum through four innings.

The Indians added a run in the sixth. Delino DeShields reached on a single and went to second on a wild pitch. Jose Ramirez hit a sharp single off the glove of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, and DeShields scored.

The Royals finally got a run off Plesac in the sixth when Hunter Dozier lined a home run into the bullpen in right field.

Cleveland got three more runs in the seventh, and one in the eighth on Ramirez’s eighth home run.

2
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cubs late rally falls short
Chicago Cubs

Cubs late rally falls short

NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

Cubs suffer fourth straight loss
Chicago Cubs

Cubs suffer fourth straight loss

  • Updated

Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and St. Louis beat the Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts