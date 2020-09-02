CP native Zach Plesac returns with 6 solid innings for Indians

“I don't think my words came out as clear as I would have liked them to,” Plesac said.

Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes homered in the first and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a homer.

“I’m seeing the ball well,” Reyes said. “I decided to not guess up there. Hopefully I recognize the pitch early.”

He did acknowledge that he was thinking about the cycle in his last two at-bats with a homer, single and double.

“Right before the inning started I went to stretch my legs,” he said, “just in case."

Plesac continued to cruise. He retired 12 straight and faced one over the minimum through four innings.

The Indians added a run in the sixth. Delino DeShields reached on a single and went to second on a wild pitch. Jose Ramirez hit a sharp single off the glove of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, and DeShields scored.

The Royals finally got a run off Plesac in the sixth when Hunter Dozier lined a home run into the bullpen in right field.

Cleveland got three more runs in the seventh, and one in the eighth on Ramirez’s eighth home run.

