Crown Point's Zach Plesac, Indians shut down White Sox

Notes: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (strained right hip flexor) will go on the injured list, La Russa said. Robert exited after beating out an infield single in the first inning. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday. Adam Eaton replaced Robert as a pinch-runner and moved to right field, while Leury García took over in center. Chicago is already without left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab during an exhibition game March 24 against Oakland. Outfielder Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) also is on the injured list. Outfielder Luis González will likely join the roster from the alternate site, La Russa said. … Dylan Cease will start Tuesday at Cincinnati instead of Carlos Rodón (4-0, 0.72 ERA) to give Rodón extra rest. Rodón, who threw a no-hitter April 14 against Cleveland, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019.