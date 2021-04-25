Cubs' bats go silent in loss to Brewers

"It was freezing out there," Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said.

Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three.

Milwaukee got its first run on Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first. Arrieta retired 15 in a row after the Brewers' first four batters reached safely.

The Brewers put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Arrieta (3-2) escaped by striking out Shaw, Keston Hiura and Billy McKinney.

"The mindset after the first was to get weak contact, try to preserve the pitch count, pitch as deep as I could into the ballgame," Arrieta said. "And then I ran into a tough spot there in the sixth and found a way out of it."

Woodruff retired his first nine batters. Ian Happ walked and David Bote singled in the fourth for Chicago's first baserunners, but Anthony Rizzo struck out and the Brewers turned an inning-ending double play when Kris Bryant struck out and Happ was caught stealing third.

Rizzo also struck out for the final out of the sixth, leaving a runner on third.

"Hit a couple balls hard right at guys early on," Cubs manager David Ross said. "Found some ways to get runners on, just couldn't really get the line moving too much. That's kind of how the story goes sometimes when you're facing an ace on the other side."

