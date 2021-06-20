Alec Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0

Wisdom later scored on Joc Pederson's single to make it 2-0. The Cubs came away with the win after dropping five of six to fall into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Mills worked around six hits over five innings. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.

The bullpen shut down Miami the rest of the way, with Ryan Tepera throwing two innings and Andrew Chafin working the eighth before Craig Kimbrel came on in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances. Kimbrel also tied Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball's all-time saves list with 368.

It was just what the Cubs needed after getting knocked around for 10 or more runs in back-to-back home games for the first time since August 2015 against Detroit.

Thompson struck out seven and walked three in his third major league start. The 27-year-old right-hander threw 73 pitches, after beating Atlanta for his first career win eight days earlier.

"This will probably give me a lot of confidence knowing that I can pitch against a pretty good lineup," Thompson said. "Whoever I'm facing, when you have 38,000 people screaming at you with a good lineup, being able to face these guys and do well against them, I mean, that's priceless for moving forward."