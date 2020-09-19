Alec Mills struggles for Cubs in return after pitching no-hitter

The Twins broke it open with a five-run seventh. Sano's leadoff homer — over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue — made it 3-1. Max Kepler followed with a double to left to chase Mills.

Jorge Polanco had an infield single against reliever Josh Osich, who then hit Marwin Gonzalez to load the bases. Donaldson, pinch hitting for Ehire Adrianza, hit a grounder to shortstop that Javier Báez bobbled. Báez picked the ball up and fired home, but the throw bounced and couldn't be handled by catcher Willson Contreras as Kepler scored.

Garver, batting for Ryan Jeffers, followed with a two-run single to make it 6-1, and Byron Buxton capped the rally with an RBI single.

Donaldson added a solo shot in the ninth.

No apologies

Speaking with the media for the first time since being ejected after hitting a homer in Thursday's 4-3 loss at the White Sox, Donaldson said he didn't regret his actions. “I felt great about it,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters before the game.

Donaldson said his issue with umpire Dan Bellino wasn't just ball and strike calls, but that Bellino didn't respond when asked where a pitch was.