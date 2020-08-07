Another Cardinals’ positive test leads to series postponement vs. Cubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The entire three-game series between the Cubs and St. Louis at Busch Stadium was postponed Friday night after two more Cardinals players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball announced that the whole weekend set was off. Hours earlier, MLB said Friday night's game had been scrapped to ensure everyone affected on the Cardinals was identified.

The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.

St. Louis' next game is scheduled for Monday at home against Pittsburgh. The Cubs are next set to play Tuesday at Cleveland.

The Cardinals and the Miami Marlins have been hit hardest by virus outbreaks since MLB started its shortened 60-game season. The Marlins missed more than a week before resuming play on Tuesday.