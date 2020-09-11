Brewers strike late to edge Cubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun's ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 1-0 on Friday night as they tried to climb back into playoff contention.

Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader (1-1) combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Coming off a 19-0 rout of Detroit, Milwaukee pitchers extended their scoreless streak to 19 innings . The Brewers have pitched consecutive shutouts for the first time since Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 last year Wrigley Field.

Yelich walked leading off the ninth, and took third on Jedd Gyorko’s single to right off Rowan Wick (0-1), just the fourth hit for the Brewers.

Braun greeted Jeremy Jeffress with a fly to right fielder Jason Heyward a few steps in front of the warning track. Yelich scored without a throw.

Milwaukee is third in the NL Central at 20-22, four games back of the division-leading Cubs and also trailing St. Louis. The Brewers have not been above .500 all season.

Former All-Stars Jon Lester and Woodruff matched up in a pitcher's duel following frustrating stretches.