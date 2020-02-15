Cubs 3B Bryant: No hard feelings on losing grievance

"The only thing that matters is what comes from my mouth, and never once have I said I never wanted to play here. ... I’m always open to it, I’m always here to talk, it’s fun to talk about stuff like that. It’s a city that I love so much, people I love so much, fans, teammates, everybody here that I’m so comfortable with. Of course you want to be here. I don’t hold those cards."

In his case against the Cubs, Bryant claimed his team kept him in the minor leagues at the start of the 2015 season to delay his free-agent eligibility and that it violated baseball's labor contract. Irvings ruled the players' association failed to prove Chicago's reasons were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.

Bryant joked he “flipped over tables” and got in executive Theo Epstein's face after he lost the case. Bryant has an $18.6 million salary for this season after he agreed to a one-year contract Jan. 10, avoiding arbitration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}