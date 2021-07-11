Cubs downplay Willson Contreras' comments about team's focus

Ross, who is in his second year as a big league manager, said he felt Contreras' assessment was incorrect.

"I don't know how the questions were framed and all those things, but I think the message was a little misinterpreted in the context of what I heard him talk about today," Ross said. "I don't think it's effort. I don't think it's a focus (thing).

"These guys are giving effort. There's no doubt about that. And these guys work and prepare. I see it daily. I think there's a sense of just making sure when things are going bad, coming together is really important."

Contreras said Saturday night that he was one of the leaders on the team, but declined to answer when asked if he felt he could say something to the players he thought were distracted.

"There's a lot going on," Contreras said. "There's a lot of things that I would like to say. But I'd rather keep it to myself than say it."

Contreras helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series in his first year in the majors, and they made the playoffs again in 2017, 2018 and 2020. But they appear to be headed for a big sell-off at the July 30 trade deadline, with Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo eligible for free agency after this season and All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel likely one of the top arms on the market.