Cubs face big questions after getting swept from playoffs

CHICAGO — Manager David Ross had few words for his team after the Cubs got swept out of the playoffs. There really wasn't much to say, other than this.

“Just remember how this feels when you’re working in the offseason,” the rookie skipper said. “This is a terrible feeling. I’m proud of them. I’m very proud of this group. This is a season like no other. As a manager, I’m very proud of this group.”

The Cubs won the NL Central at 34-26 in Ross' first year and returned to the playoffs after missing out last year. Yu Darvish built on a strong second half last year and thrust himself into the Cy Young Award conversation.

But the Cubs stalled after winning 13 of their first 16 games in the pandemic-shortened season. They got swept at home by Miami in their wild-card series, managing just one run in two games.

They haven't advanced in the postseason since reaching the 2017 NL Championship Series. And they're facing some big decisions about a core that in 2016 helped bring the long-suffering franchise its first World Series championship in 108 years.