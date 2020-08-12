Cubs match their best start since 1970

He did allow a pair of singles to start the fifth before striking out Willson Contreras, who smashed his bat in the dirt near home plate and was immediately ejected. Reliever Oliver Perez came in gave up a sacrifice fly to Jason Heyward before Bote's two-out single made it 4-0.

It's been a tough few days for the Indians.

They're still sorting through the situation with starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who broke team rules and COVID-19 protocols when they left the team hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the virus.

Manager Terry Francona did not say if the players have yet been tested. And as for their fractured relationship with teammates, Francona said that could take time to heal.

“I know that they’ve got some trust to earn back and they’re gonna have to earn that back,” he said. “I don’t know how easy that will be.”

Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez followed eerily similar paths to stardom. Both were born in Puerto Rico, moved to Florida and were drafted one pick apart in 2011.

They're close friends and two of the game's best middle infielders. Just ask Jason Kipnis, who played with Lindor in Cleveland and is teammates with Báez.