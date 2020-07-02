Cubs' Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery

Alec Mills could take Quintana's spot in the rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander had a 2.75 ERA in four starts and nine appearances last season. Right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea are also in the mix.

The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12. Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“Given the situation that we’re in as an industry starting this season with so much uncertainty surrounding us, it would be foolish for us for everything to go smoothly and to have all our players available to us at all times,” Epstein said. “We didn’t necessarily see this circumstance coming with Q. It’s something you can’t anticipate. We know there are going to be absences that we have to fill, and there’s going to be adversity we’re going to have to overcome.”

The Cubs got a stark reminder of the seriousness of the situation when pitching coach Tommy Hottovy contracted a severe case of the novel coronavirus. The 38-year-old revealed Wednesday he was quarantined for 30 days and still is recovering, two weeks after testing negative.