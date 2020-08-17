Cubs suffer fourth straight loss

Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save.

Ian Happ homered for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Hendricks was charged with three runs and three hits.

“Kyle's been throwing the ball great for us, as expected,” manager David Ross said.

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 3 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in his first start for St. Louis. He signed an $8 million, two-year contract with the Cards in December.

He wore the wrong cap in the first inning, but got the right one on in time for the second.

“One of my trainers came to me and didn't say anything, but he just gave me a new cap. He put the new cap next to me,” Kim said through a translator. “At first, I was like puzzled, but then I realized the mistake.”

Hendricks retired his first seven batters before Dexter Fowler hit a drive to right in the third for his second homer.

The Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity when Happ struck out on three pitches and David Bote grounded out in the first, leaving the bases loaded. But Happ bounced back with a leadoff drive to left in the fourth for his fourth homer.