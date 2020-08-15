Cubs suffer initial two-game slide of season

Urías had three hits and Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.

“It’s tough. The last few years, they’ve done a really good job,” Rizzo said of the Brewers. “I think that starts with Craig Counsell and the way he’s managed a lot of moving parts there with their team. They’re always competing. They’re a really good team.”

Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018, to make it 4-all in the eighth for the Cubs. He sent Corey Knebel’s two-out first pitch to the left-field corner basket.

Braun doubled, advanced on Casey Sadler’s wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on second baseman Jason Kipnis’ fielding error in the sixth. Braun doubled twice after he was 0 for 8 entering the game since he returned from the IL on Tuesday from an infected right index finger.

“I’m always anxious to get back in the lineup, especially when we’re scuffling offensively,” Braun said. “It’s just a matter of trying to find my timing and rhythm and start to get a little bit better with my pitch recognition. Today was the first game all year where I felt like my approach was in a good place.”