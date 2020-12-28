Cubs trade Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini to Padres for prospects, reports say

CHICAGO — In an offseason full of surprises, the Cubs have traded Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish, according to multiple reports.

Jed Hoyer's biggest act after Theo Epstein's sudden resignation is trading the 34-year-old Darvish, who went 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and struck out 93 hitters in 76 innings. Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini will head to the San Diego Padres for veteran starter Zach Davies and four prospects, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Davies, 27, went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts last season for the Padres. Prospects include three teens — outfielders Owen Caissie (18) and Ishmael Mena (18) and shortstop Reggie Preciado (17) — and 20-year-old Yeison Santana, also a shortstop.

MLB ranks none of the four players in the Padres' top 10 of the farm system. Preciado is 11th, Caissie is 13th, Mena is 15th and Santana is 16th.

Davies was with the Brewers from 2015-19 and is 4-3 with a 3.79 ERA all-time at Wrigley Field. He was 7-7 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 starts against the Cubs.