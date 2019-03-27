ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Minor will now do for the Rangers what Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish did the past three seasons in Texas.
With those former Rangers aces in the visitors' dugout, Minor starts the season opener for Texas against the Cubs on Thursday. The left-hander's first career opening day start comes only a year after his return to a rotation following shoulder surgery that led to him missing two entire seasons and then being a full-time reliever.
Joe Maddon starts his fifth season with the Cubs. The 65-year-old manager enters the final year of his contract after four consecutive playoff appearances and the 2016 World Series title.
Jon Lester makes his third consecutive opening day start for the Cubs, followed by Darvish and Hamels in the other two games of the opening series.
Darvish, who began his big league career with the Rangers after coming from Japan, started their 2017 opener before getting traded later that season to the Dodgers and then going to the Cubs in free agency last year. Hamels was the opening day starter for Texas in 2016 and 2018 before getting traded to the Cubs last summer.
"Now it's go time, get in front of the big crowds and big stadiums and everything starts to matter," said Hamels, 38-21 with a 3.90 ERA in 88 starts for the Rangers, who acquired the lefty from Philadelphia during the 2015 season.
White Sox also start on road: The White Sox and Royals meet Thursday at Kauffman Stadium for the start of a season-opening three-game series. The rivals are supposed to have Friday off before continuing through the weekend, but there is rain in the forecast for opening day, which could mean pushing back the pomp and circumstance.
Regardless of the weather — or expectations, for that matter — both clubs are eager to get going.
The White Sox and Royals are both coming off 100-loss seasons, leaving them separated by four games in the AL Central cellar. But both are also in the midst of major rebuilding efforts, and the success of that work ultimately could be measured in more ways than simply wins and losses.
Carlos Rodon will take the hill Thursday for the White Sox, their fifth different opening day starter in five seasons. He's hoping to stay healthy this season after a wave of injuries, and perhaps bounce back from a poor finish to last season.
The spotlight won't be on Rodon, though. It figures to be on outfielder Eloy Jimenez, one of the top prospects in baseball, who signed a $43 million, six-year deal that takes service time out of the equation and essentially assured he will start on opening day — and for the foreseeable future.
Fellow outfielder Jon Jay is starting the season on the injured list, but the White Sox figure to have plenty of offense from the likes of Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada and Leury García.
"I think we have guys that, if something should occur, we have enough depth and guys that should keep us moving along," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Everybody cringes when something happens to a player, and we do too, but I think we're in a much better place now than we were three years ago."