Darvish: Astros should be stripped of '17 World Series title

MESA, Ariz. — Yu Darvish got hit hard by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series — both his ERA and reputation took quite a beating.

On Sunday, after a bullpen session for the Chicago Cubs, he sought to settle the score a bit. He said the Astros, their sign-stealing scheme exposed, should be stripped of their title.

“Like the Olympics, when a player cheats, they can’t have a gold medal," the Japanese-born star said. "But (Houston) still has a World Series title. It does make me feel weird. That’s it.”

The 33-year-old pitcher became the latest player to criticize the Astros. But Darvish said he wasn’t actually “angry” about the sign-stealing scandal that resulted managers AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran losing their jobs.

Pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Darvish lasted only 1 1/3 innings in both of his 2017 World Series appearances. He was tagged for four runs and six hits in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, then the four-time All-Star lost Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Darvish wound up with a 21.60 ERA in his two starts. The poor results led many to question whether Darvish was tipping his pitches, or not up to the challenge or just wasn't very sharp.