Epstein claims `no hard feelings' between Cubs, Bryant

Kipnis is expected to compete with rookie Nico Hoerner and Daniel Descalso for the starting job at second.

Maddon

Responding to former manager Joe Maddon's assertion to ESPN that he had "philosophical differences" with the front office, Epstein said: "I've never wanted to get involved in running the clubhouse. I've never wanted to infringe on a manager's authority.

Maddon was quoted by ESPN as saying of Epstein: "At some point, I began to interfere with his train of thought a little bit. And it's not that I'm hardheaded. I'm inclusive. But when I started there — 2015, 2016, 2017 — it was pretty much my methods. And then all of a sudden, after 2018 going into 2019, they wanted to change everything."

Epstein said there had been only two instances he could think of in 18 years of running a big league team's baseball operations where he felt like "basic organizational standards for work, preparation and behavior were not getting met" and that he had to get involved and give feedback. Whether the 2018-2019 Cubs offseason was one of those times, Epstein would not say.