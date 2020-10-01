Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs wild-card series postponed

The Cubs are getting exactly what they expected when they signed Darvish to a $126 million, six-year deal prior to the 2018 season. It just took longer than anticipated.

He struggled through elbow and triceps injuries in his first season-and-a-half in Chicago. But he started pitching like his old self down the stretch last year. And he is a big reason why the Cubs are in the postseason for the fifth time in six years after missing out in 2019.

A sharp outing by Darvish could extend the series and give Lester at least one more start at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs. The team holds a $25 million option on the five-time All-Star, who signed a six-year, $155 million deal prior to the 2015 season.

“If this is it here, this is it,” Lester said. “I have to move on with it. The organization will definitely move on. You see it over the years. If somebody leaves or goes down, you fill it in with another person. I've definitely appreciated everything this organization has done for me. And I hope it's not it. I hope we can figure something out for next year, and these conversations are null and void.”