Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1

A career .241 hitter with 302 steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati (2013-18), Kansas City (2019), Atlanta (2019) and New York (2020), Hamilton was 1 for 22 before the Mets designated him for assignment on Friday.

The Cubs also added infielder Ildemaro Vargas to the active roster and designated left-hander Matt Dermody for assignment.

Trainer's room

Cardinals: OF Austin Dean is available to be recalled from the team's alternate site if needed, manager Mike Shildt said. Dean tested positive for the coronavirus and has not appeared in a game this season.

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward "seems to be feeling much better" after leaving Sunday's game because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing, manager David Ross said. Heyward was taken to a hospital, though he did not stay overnight, and was scheduled for more tests on Tuesday. Ross would not say what the illness is. "We have had no positive COVID tests, I can tell you that," he said. ... RHP Tyler Chatwood (strained right forearm) started his throwing program Monday, and LHP José Quintana (left lat inflammation) is expected to begin throwing on Tuesday.

Up next