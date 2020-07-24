Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

Ross came out to check on Hendricks with two out and a runner on first in the ninth. He told the right-hander he had one more hitter, and Keston Hiura bounced into a game-ending fielder's choice on Hendricks' 103rd pitch.

It was the first complete game for a Cubs pitcher on opening day since Bill Bonham beat the Phillies 2-0 on April 9, 1974.

“Just being back out there with the guys, it was so much fun,” Hendricks said. “Playing for something, you definitely felt the energy in the dugout was way different for us.”

One of Chicago's elevated train lines rumbled in the distance as the NL Central rivals renewed acquaintances three months after they were scheduled to begin the season at Miller Park. Normally, the sound of the Red Line is drowned out by 30,000-plus fans, but there was only a handful of people at Wrigley because of the coronavirus pandemic — making for a handful of unusual scenes.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester watched the start of the game from the bleachers in left field. Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, who is normally greeted by vociferous boos when he comes to Chicago, played in relative silence all night long.

Even with the stands empty, Jason Heyward carried a Chicago flag when he ran out to right field for the start of the game.