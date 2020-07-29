Hendricks struggles in Cubs loss to Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Cubs 12-7 Wednesday night.

Sonny Gray (2-0) extended his major league record to 35 consecutive starts allowing six hits or less. He gave up only Ian Happ's double and fanned 11 as he pitched into the seventh inning.

With their virus worries behind them, the Reds had their starting lineup on the field for the first time this season.

And they had a cheering section. The grounds crew spread throughout a section behind first base and shook noisemakers brought by first baseman Joey Votto.

Moustakas and Senzel missed the last three games after feeling sick a day after teammate Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus. After passing tests, they returned and helped the Reds to their best run total of the season.