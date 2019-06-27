CHICAGO — Craig Kimbrel got a little help settling in at Wrigley Field.
Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Thursday.
"The first one's always the tough one," Kimbrel said.
Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, Kimbrel struck out Brian McCann looking and induced a groundout from Johan Camargo to start the ninth inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. then hit a ground-rule double into Wrigley Field's ivy, and Dansby Swanson walked on four pitches.
Freddie Freeman grounded sharply down the first base line, and Rizzo fielded and had to dive for the bag to beat Freeman after Kimbrel failed to cover first.
"I feel like I'm still ramping up a little bit" Kimbrel said. "It might be a little bit until I'm full bore with all I got, but right now it felt pretty good."
Kimbrel earned his 334th career save and did it against his original team. The Cubs finalized a $43 million, three-year contract with 31-year-old free agent on June 7, then sent the right-hander to the minors to get himself ready.
He hadn't pitched in the majors since facing the Dodgers in the World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he won't use Kimbrel for "more than three outs early on." On Thursday, he nailed it down after relievers Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop each tossed an inning.
Kimbrel pitched in four games for Iowa, allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Cubs announced the move after their 5-3 loss to the Braves on Wednesday night.
Right-hander Tony Barnette was optioned to Iowa.
Maddon said he's not worried about Kimbrel's finish with Boston.
"For me, it's like coming out of spring training right now," Maddon said. "I just want to get to know him and have him get to know me. We'll figure it out."
Kimbrel missed the first half of the season after turning down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox in November, making him a free agent.