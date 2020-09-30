Kyle Hendricks, Cubs fall to Miami in playoff opener

“I’ve been feeling so strong at the end of games,” Hendricks said. “I was making good pitches and I made good pitches to Dickerson all day long. That’s wasn’t a bad pitch. He just jumped on it.”

The last time the Marlins scored five or more runs in an inning during a playoff game was Oct. 14, 2003, at Wrigley Field, when the club scored eight times in the eighth during Game 6 of the NLCS. That outburst included fan Steve Bartman deflecting Luis Castillo’s foul ball as Cubs left fielder Moises Alou tried to make a leaping catch.

There was only a smattering of onlookers — primarily fans and team employees — Wednesday because of baseball's COVID-19 protocols, and the lower bowl that surrounds the field was almost completely empty.

Hendricks (0-1) matched a season high with 106 pitches in his first start in a week. Known for his pinpoint control, the right-hander issued a season-high three walks and hit a batter. He had permitted just two hits before the Marlins chased him with three in a row in the seventh, culminating in Dickerson's one-out homer.

“It’s tough. The guy pitched really good and that was going to be his last batter regardless,” Ross said. “That’s a a tough pull, but you know, it stinks.”