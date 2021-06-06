Patrick Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

"The home runs come when I'm not trying to do too much," Wisdom said. "It's being relaxed and looking for a pitch I can drive."

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recall from Triple-A Iowa.

"He's given us more than we expected," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He's really driving the ball. He picked us up today."

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts.

"This is a good stretch," Hendricks said. "You want to play good teams because it elevates your play. That's a pesky lineup that puts good at bats together."

Hendricks allowed just one hit after the second inning.

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.