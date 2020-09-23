Pirates cool off Hendricks, slip past playoff-bound Cubs 2-1

Richard Rodriguez worked the ninth for his fourth save, striking out Ian Happ with a runner on second at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat.

Hendricks came 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA in his last four starts, his precise blend of off-speed stuff baffling hitters along the way. Frazier wasn't fooled in the first inning and neither was Hayes as they became the first Pirate teammates to lead off the game with consecutive home runs since Jose Tabata and Neil Walker did it on Sept. 20, 2013.

Those shots came in the middle of the team's first winning season in 21 years. That ship has long since sailed for the current group, which is in the middle of a rebuilding process. Hayes is an important part of the process, and the young third baseman finished with two hits to raise his average to .333.

Cameron Maybin doubled twice for the Cubs but Chicago managed just five hits total and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left at least one runner on base in each of the last four innings.

