Reds snap Cubs' six-game winning streak

"I physically felt good," Arrieta said. "It was just one of those games when I couldn't command the ball like I wanted to.

"It would have been nice to get the sweep. I just wasn't able to come out more crisp."

Cincinnati jumped in front with three in the first.

After Naquin's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Kyle Farmer hit a bouncer to Bryant at first. Bryant bobbled the ball before throwing to second for the forceout.

But the call was reversed after a Cincinnati challenge, and Tyler Stephenson was ruled safe to load the bases. Bryant was charged with an error.

Arrieta then hit Tucker Barnhart with the first pitch after the delay. India followed with an infield single to make it 3-0.

"They're huge, especially in a game where we want to avoid the sweep," Mahle said of the first-inning runs. "It takes the wind out of their sails. We do not want to lose three straight."

Suárez led off the fourth with a long drive to left for his 12th homer. A throwing error on third baseman Wisdom led to Naquin's two-out RBI single, chasing Arrieta.