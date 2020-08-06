Royals crush Chatwood, Cubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.

Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.

Kansas City grabbed control with nine runs over the first three innings.

Ryan O'Hearn singled in Soler in the first, and Merrifield connected for a two-run shot in the second. Franco added a two-run shot in Kansas City's six-run third, and Nick Heath doubled home Nicky Lopez for his first career hit.

Soler made it 12-0 with a solo drive in seventh against his former team.