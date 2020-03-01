SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Donovan Clay named Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Drake uses late run to power past Valpo: Valparaiso led 65-58 with 7:35 left but Drake went on a 17-6 run to reclaim the lead and pull ahead. The Bulldogs (22-7, 14-3 Missouri Valley Conference) capitalized on free throws down the stretch to escape with an 83-79 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Valpo (16-33, 8-8) featured a balanced scoring attack with four in double figures. Carie Weinman scored all 13 of her points in the first half and had a game-high four steals. Shay Frederick scored all 15 of her points in the second half to go with a game-high six assists. Ella Ellenson scored 15 points off the bench and Grace Hales scored a team-best 16 points. It wasn't enough as Drake went 33 for 48 from the free-throw line for the game but executed down the stretch. Reigning MVC Player of the Year Becca Hittner scored a game-best 23 points to lead Drake. Maddie Monahan scored 18 points, including 8 of 10 at the free-throw line.