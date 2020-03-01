SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Donovan Clay named Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Clay named Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week: Donovan Clay scored a career-high 22 points to lift Valparaiso to an 89-74 win over Missouri State on Tuesday, which helped earn him Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. It's the freshman's first time earning the award. He was 11 for 17 from the floor and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. He followed that performance with 11 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 loss at Indiana State. The 6-foot-7 swingman will play close to his Alton, Ill., home when Valparaiso plays Evansville in the MVC Tournament on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Bruno wins MVC Championship in Mile, Daggett All-Conference: Alexander Bruno closes his indoor track career with a Missouri Valley Conference championship, winning the mile. He finished in 4:20.78 to earn all-conference honors. He also finished eighth in the 3000-meter race. Emanuel Daggett, a Gavit product, earned all-conference with a third-place finish in the 400-meter race with a time of 48.91, good for third-fastest in program history.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Drake uses late run to power past Valpo: Valparaiso led 65-58 with 7:35 left but Drake went on a 17-6 run to reclaim the lead and pull ahead. The Bulldogs (22-7, 14-3 Missouri Valley Conference) capitalized on free throws down the stretch to escape with an 83-79 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Valpo (16-33, 8-8) featured a balanced scoring attack with four in double figures. Carie Weinman scored all 13 of her points in the first half and had a game-high four steals. Shay Frederick scored all 15 of her points in the second half to go with a game-high six assists. Ella Ellenson scored 15 points off the bench and Grace Hales scored a team-best 16 points. It wasn't enough as Drake went 33 for 48 from the free-throw line for the game but executed down the stretch. Reigning MVC Player of the Year Becca Hittner scored a game-best 23 points to lead Drake. Maddie Monahan scored 18 points, including 8 of 10 at the free-throw line.
PRO BASEBALL
Lester, Baez sharp in Cubs win over Seattle: Jon Lester and Javy Baez highlight the Cubs' 7-3 spring training win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Lester threw three scoreless innings, striking out four and scattering two hits. Meanwhile Baez reached base all three times with a solo home run in the fifth. Albert Almora Jr. homered in the fifth inning and Kris Bryant hit a double.
Engel ignites White Sox offense in win against Angels: Adam Engel drove in a pair in an eight-run fourth inning that gave the White Sox an 8-7 win over the Angels. Ross Detwiler allowed six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings of work. Then came the offensive onslaught, in which Neil Ramirez accounted for all eight earned runs. Yermin Mercedes, Nicky Delmonico and Cheslor Cuthbert all doubled for the White Sox.