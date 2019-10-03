David Ross could go from "Grandpa Rossy" to "Coach Rossy" if he gets the job as the Cubs new skipper.
The former Cubs catcher is one of three candidates set to interview for Joe Maddon's position after both Theo Epstein and Maddon announced Sunday that Maddon would not return for the 2020 season.
Bench coach Mark Loretta and first base coach Will Venable will also interview.
What makes Ross a good candidate is the connection he has with players from the 2016 World Series team. Ross also brings personality, leadership and his baseball knowledge to the field.
As a catcher who knows the Cubs organization well, he's used to calling the shots in game and understanding his past teammates' strengths and weaknesses.
Loretta, a two-time All-Star infielder who spent 15 years in the MLB, is also a top candidate. Loretta was hired in early January to serve as Maddon's bench coach.
What's currently putting Loretta over Ross is that Loretta spent nine full months with the current Cubs roster under Maddon's instruction and has a chance to move the team forward.
The team Ross is most familiar with is now three years old. Yes, he's been working as a special assistant to the Cubs, but Loretta technically has the coaching experience. After all, bench coaches eventually go on to become managers.
It has not yet been revealed if another former Cubs catcher is in the running.
Ex-Cub Joe Girardi has publicly mentioned his interest for the position, but the Cubs front office hasn't confirmed if an interview will be set up.
Girardi became a first-time manager in 2006 when he managed the Florida Marlins and later won the National League Manager of the Year award. He went on to manage the New York Yankees from 2008-2017.
In 11 seasons, Girardi has 988 career wins and coached the Yankees to a World Series championship in 2009.
Girardi was a candidate for the Cubs the first time around after the 2006 season to replace Dusty Baker. The Cubs decided to hire Lou Piniella instead.
In 2013, Girardi was interested in the Cubs for a second time as manager Dale Sveum was on the exit, but the job went to White Sox manager Rick Renteria. Maddon began his Cubs era in the 2015 season.
Personally, I would really like Girardi to come back to Chicago. He clearly has a great managerial resume and understands and respects Cubs culture. The fans appreciate him, too.
I don't mind Renteria as the White Sox manager, but I was always curious to see what Maddon could do for the South Side. He'll probably never manage the Sox, but one can dream.
If Maddon does come back to coach, it will most likely be for a different team in the American League.
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Brad Ausmus on Monday just one day after Maddon's announcement.
Maddon has ties to the Angels' organization — three decade's worth.
In the late seventies, Maddon tried to make the team as a catcher, but eventually went into scouting and took on several coaching positions years later. He was Mike Scioscia's bench coach from 2000 to 2005 (winning a World Series ring in 2002) before becoming the Tampa Bay Rays manager in 2006.
If anyone could lead a healthy Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to a World Series victory, who better than Maddon?
Maddon was the right fit at the right time for the Cubs and will always be remembered as a great coach on the North Side. So, who will be remembered next?