The Cubs' Alec Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter

Mills was a 22nd-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2012. He had started just six major league games prior to this season but cracked Chicago’s rotation because of an injury to Jose Quintana. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his first two starts, struggled in his next five but pitched solidly Tuesday against the Reds with six shutout innings. He entered Sunday 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA this season.

The 28-year-old smiled wide and happily took high-fives after finishing his first career complete game.

The players’ yells of congratulations echoed around the empty stadium, which has yet to have Brewers fans in attendance for a no-hitter. Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano has thrown the only no-hitter at Miller Park, against the Houston Astros on Sept. 14, 2008. The Cubs played the Astros in Milwaukee because of damage in the Houston area from Hurricane Ike.

Mills completed the Cubs' first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta did it twice in a few months: at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 30, 2015, and at Cincinnati on April 21, 2016.

Milwaukee had not been held hitless since Detroit’s Justin Verlander pitched the first of his three gems on June 12, 2007. It's the fourth time the Brewers have been no-hit.