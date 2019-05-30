Zach Plesac graduated from Crown Point in 2013, but this week he has been one of the most talked about athletes in the Region.
The Bulldogs won their 21st sectional championship in school history Monday — the first since Plesac's sophomore year in 2011 — and Tuesday the celebration continued when the now 24-year-old made his Major League debut.
After being called up from the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, Plesac started for the Indians against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and recorded two strikeouts, while allowing one walk, four hits and one earned run in the Indians' 7-5 victory.
Times sports reporter James Boyd had the chance to interview Plesac, who was The Times Baseball Player of the Year in 2013, about the first game of his MLB career, how baseball has defined his life and the pride he takes in being from Northwest Indiana.
Q: It’s a big deal to make your MLB debut anywhere, but what was it like to have it happen against the defending World Series champions at Fenway? Had you been there before?
A: That was my first time ever being inside the stadium. It was everything I've ever thought of, you know? It was crazy looking up at the wall, getting my running in before the game. I came out on the left field line and staring up at the wall with it towering over me, I just had to feel it out and take a breath and think about what was going to happen. And then pitching was awesome, too. The mound was perfect and the backdrop was big, so it was absolutely incredible.
Q: The first batter you faced was Mookie Betts, who was the AL MVP last year, and you were able to get him to ground out. Did you have a moment, maybe after the game, when you really realized that you’re playing with and against the best players in the world?
A: Definitely, that's how I prepare. I prepare daily as if I'm going to be playing against the best players in the world. I just trusted in my preparation and trusted in my strengths. I just tried to attack everything that I know how to do and be myself.
Q: You received the ball from your first pitch, first strikeout and a scorecard from the game, and you got a note from five-time All-Star Red Sox pitcher David Price. What did it mean to have his support?
A: It means so much. It just shows how baseball — the community, the culture, the guys who are in this game — we're all in it and have each other's backs. So it's just cool to even see opposing teams, guys like David Price, with the things he's accomplished in his career, to be able to take time out of his day, to write me a note just congratulating me and wishing me the best of luck. It was really cool, special and definitely something that I will never forget.
Q: How many family members and friends did you have in attendance? And how special was it to share that moment with them?
A: There was about 15 or so people there. To see how many people showed up and traveled, to be there and make my debut game, it meant everything to me. Obviously, it's tough for everyone who wanted to go to get there because it was in Boston. But I'll be playing in places closer to home, and I'm excited to see a bunch of people there that I know.
Q: Your dad, Joe Plesac, was selected in the second round of the 1982 MLB draft, and your uncle, Dan Plesac, played 18 years in the big leagues with three All-Star appearances. How has baseball shaped you and your family's lives?
A: It's really all of I've been committed to since I was super young. Me and my brothers (Ronnie and Frank Plesac), we weren't even forced to do it. It's something we grew up loving, and you can never choose what you really love. Real love chooses you, right? And that's how we grew up. It's shaped us in all kinds of ways and given us something to work for. It's given us opportunities to travel and see new places and also life lessons. I've grown as a player and more as a person based on the things I've gone through just by playing baseball.
Q: On April 29, 2016, you underwent Tommy John surgery and your career at Ball State was ended. Eventually you were drafted in the 12th round by the Indians that same year and now you've made your first MLB start. Is it hard to believe all of this has happened in just over three years?
A: That's the only thing I've been thinking about. The whole thing — just getting to this point and the journey — all of that helped me get here and not only get here but sustain. I want to be a player the team looks at as an asset. It's so hard to get to this point, and now I can stick my nose in it and get to work and keep my foot on the gas.
Q: What do you remember most about your sectional and regional title-winning team, and what’s your message to your little brother, Frank, and this year’s squad?
A: I remember there were so many different guys willing to do anything for the team and whatever they had to do to help us win. That's what made us really good. At the beginning of the season nobody would've picked us as the most talented group, but we were the most unified group. And the Crown Point team they have now, with all of their talent, if they can unify and come together, there's no limit for that team. They can go on and win the whole thing.
Q: Coach Steve Strayer has been with the Bulldogs for 17 years and just won his eighth sectional championship. How impactful was he on your development?
A: When I was growing up, my dad was always my coach and it was awesome. But when I got to high school that was the first time someone was in charge and not a part of my family, and I had to trust them as a mentor and as a coach. Coach Strayer was amazing. He never told me what I wanted to hear. He was always honest and looking to help me and supported me when I wanted to do extra work. He showed that he cared and believed in me, and that's exactly what every player needs in high school.
Q: When I covered Crown Point's baseball and softball team's this week, I overheard your name in plenty of conversations. How does it feel to represent the Region on baseball's biggest stage?
A: That's what I've always wanted to do — represent the team I play for and where I come from. That's exactly why I go out and put on a jersey. It's for my family, the city and everyone back home, and it mean's everything to me to be out here representing the Region, hopefully in a great way. That's something I will try to continue to do moving forward because Northwest Indiana is a great place with some real talent.