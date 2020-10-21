Michael Brosseau's postseason play sets off many Region celebrations

“She was four or five seconds ahead of me,” Mike said during a break Wednesday from work at a steel-processing plant in East Chicago. “She was going crazy. I still didn’t know for sure what happened, but I knew it was something good.”

Mike said that Bonnie enjoys talking to her mother during Rays games, and he prefers to hear the announcers.

“So I said, ‘OK, let’s do it this way: I’ll take one of the dogs upstairs and you keep one of the dogs with you.’ So, that’s how we do it,” Mike said.

That’s how they watched Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the World Series. Despite posting an OPS of 1.121 vs. left-handed pitchers during the regular season, Brosseau didn’t get the start against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, but did pinch-hit against Victor Gonzaez with runners on second and third and nobody out in the seventh. Brosseau drove in a run with a single to right and stayed in the game at third base.

Brosseau’s parents decided against flying to Texas for the World Series games in Arlington.