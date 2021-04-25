Michael Kopech dominant, fans 10 in 5 innings as White Sox sweep Rangers

Despite Kopech's impressive showing, it remains unclear when he will find a full-time role in the Chicago rotation.

"Michael Kopech is going to be a top-line starting pitcher, but right now it made sense to get him in condition to add more and more pitches. More importantly, the fact he has competed so well, shows he's got good guts when he goes out there and he keeps his cool and concentration so I don't have a crystal ball," La Russa said.

"I use the (Adam) Wainwright experience from '06. He can pitch in the bullpen all year long and next year win 20," he said.

Going five innings and getting the win was a special moment for Kopech.

"It means a lot because that's how still I consider myself, as a starting pitcher. ... to take advantage of that opportunity and actually get a little deeper than what the plan was, it's good for me and the team," Kopech said.

Abreu hit a two-run homer, the fifth of the year for the reigning AL MVP, in the first off Kohei Arihara (2-2). Arihara, who entered the game with a streak of 12 1/3 scoreless innings, labored through the first inning throwing 40 pitches.

Adam Eaton hit an RBI triple and scored on Abreu's sacrifice fly in the second.