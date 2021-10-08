MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson impacting Schererville youth in 'Grand' style

After retiring in 2020 with three All-Star appearances, 344 career home runs and 1,800 hits under his belt, Curtis Granderson still has a tremendous impact on the game — now more than ever.
Granderson, a Lynwood native and current MLB Players Alliance president, hosted an exclusive youth instructional baseball camp for the various Schererville baseball travel programs on Saturday. About 60 kids were all smiles and didn’t let a downpour rain on their parade. Kids worked out and did hitting and throwing drills with the T.F. South/UIC grad fondly known by his friends as “CJ” and the “Grandyman.”
The weather halted the event a bit early, allowing more time for questions and answers and autographs.
“My parents didn’t raise me to be an MLB player, they raised me to be an honest person with a great work ethic,” Granderson told the young ballplayers. “Of all the games and years I’ve played, I’m proud to say I have never been kicked out of a game. Your attitude is everything, because being mentally tough is just as important, if not more important, than the physical part of the game.”
Granderson answered dozens of questions, which ranged from who the fastest pitcher he every faced was, how he prepared for games, how he chose his numbers, his daily routine to what it felt like to come back from a 9-0 deficit against the Boston Red Sox while playing for the rival New York Yankees.
“Granderson is a leader in the truest sense of the word,” said Christian Flores, Schererville Baseball League president. “He played the game the right way and is a wonderful ambassador for professional sports. We preach attitude and effort here because it’s not good enough to be a good baseball player, it’s more important to be a role model and good humanitarian.”
NW Indiana ER & Hospital helped sponsor the camp, and had representatives on hand to provide kids with goodie bags and dinner. DigitalX Marketing founder and former UIC teammate Eric Xidis also assisted with the experience.
“I’ve always been a huge Curtis Granderson fan because nobody has anything bad to say about him and that’s a very impressive reputation to have for any professional athlete,” said Kevin Frazier, NW Indiana ER & Hospital marketing director. “He plays the game the right way and even received the Roberto Clemente Award for his contributions off the field. That’s the type of player you want your children to emulate.”
Granderson has frequently embraced the Region, returning to his hometown of Lansing often, where he hosted several of his Grand Kids baseball clinics and even hit the streets with students and parents in 2010 from his former Heritage Middle School to encourage voters to support the property tax hike to save extracurricular activities. In 2014, Granderson’s contribution of $5 million to the University of Illinios Chicago is noted as the largest known one-time donation from a professional athlete to their alma mater, according to Sports Illustrated magazine.
Granderson can be seen throughout October on TV as an analyst with TBS during the MLB playoffs, as he takes his game expertise with the Yankees, Mets, Tigers, Marlins, Dodgers and Brewers and shares his insights during pre and post game shows.
“We are grateful that Curtis Granderson made the time for our kids during such a busy schedule,” said Bob Roerdink, Schererville Shock 11U coach. “It’s been a pleasure meeting with him over the past couple of weeks and having him take such an active role in this event. This is something our kids will never forget, and that’s what this is really all about for all of our players, their parents and volunteers.”
Also, on hand to help with Granderson’s clinic were 2012 Little League World Series Champion Schererville Shock players Jack Bosold, Jarrett Lopez, Tyler Winiecki, Parker Bryant, Devin Moseley, Joe Graziano and Hunter Mihalic.