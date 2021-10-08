MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson impacting Schererville youth in 'Grand' style

After retiring in 2020 with three All-Star appearances, 344 career home runs and 1,800 hits under his belt, Curtis Granderson still has a tremendous impact on the game — now more than ever.

Granderson, a Lynwood native and current MLB Players Alliance president, hosted an exclusive youth instructional baseball camp for the various Schererville baseball travel programs on Saturday. About 60 kids were all smiles and didn’t let a downpour rain on their parade. Kids worked out and did hitting and throwing drills with the T.F. South/UIC grad fondly known by his friends as “CJ” and the “Grandyman.”

The weather halted the event a bit early, allowing more time for questions and answers and autographs.

“My parents didn’t raise me to be an MLB player, they raised me to be an honest person with a great work ethic,” Granderson told the young ballplayers. “Of all the games and years I’ve played, I’m proud to say I have never been kicked out of a game. Your attitude is everything, because being mentally tough is just as important, if not more important, than the physical part of the game.”