MONTE MARTIN: Scorecards' fate up to baseball gods

Will COVID kill the scorecard?
If it does, will anybody notice?
"You can't tell the players without a scorecard" hasn't been true for decades.
With the advent of Jumbotrons and electronic scoreboard gadgetry, you see the players' smiling faces every time they come to the plate or take the mound with up-to-the-minute stats on each.
The age-old scorecard — it dates to the late 19th century — seems to have been on life support ever since, with most teams having introduced higher-priced souvenir programs years ago.
In addition to their magazine-style feature stories with glossy photos and ads, the multi-page souvenir programs customarily provide a standard scorebook grid in centerfold pages on the off chance someone might want to keep score. Their price is considerably more than the $2 fans have shelled out in seasons past for the trifold cardstock that is the typical scorecard.
Souvenir programs and scorecards (pens and pencils optional) traditionally have been hawked at Wrigley Field by vendors just yards from the metal detectors and turnstiles. Once fans are allowed back in ballparks, are those lines for their sales going to pose an obstacle to social distancing?
And does anyone keep score anymore or value the scorecard as a souvenir of a day at the game anyway?
A late-inning search of the trash at Wrigley's American Airlines 1914 Club, where all who enter are offered a "free" scorecard, reveals stacks of them in garbage cans. Few takers?
The last hits and outs recorded on a fan's scorecard — at any Major League stadium — came in 2019. Imagine that.
How quickly will franchises rush to embrace a relatively duplicative, anachronistic product that hasn't been sold for a year and a half — not earning them a dime of income — once the 2021 season starts?
It's not an easy call: fielder's choice, or E5? But I suspect scorecards have as much chance of surviving the pandemic as a Double A call-up has of no-hitting the New York Yankees.
Don't misunderstand, I'm not rooting for scorecards' demise.
They're personal to me.
I never imagined when my dad showed me how to keep score on a lazy summer's day in 1959 what an impact the simple experience would have. No matter if it was Banks to Taylor to Long, or Aparicio to Fox to Kluszewski, they were the modern 6-4-3 double play equivalent of Tinkers to Evers to Chance. It was as if I had decoded a secret national pastime parlance. Golly, gee.
Isn't it funny how much of our cultural lingo hides in plain sight?
The morning after the game, I'd check my accuracy with the boxscore numbers, hitting and pitching summaries that ran in The Trib or the Sun-Times sports sections. ABs, hits, runs, RBIs all checked out. It was probably the first time in my young life that I had proof I could do something as competently as an adult. Far out!
Dad also showed me how to keep score at basketball games. Years later, armed with that scorekeeping confidence and fascination with statistics, I had no trouble approaching the sports editor of my hometown newspaper for a job as a sports clerk/writer.
Other dads might have taught their offspring how to consume mass quantities of beer at Wrigley, mine, unwittingly, handed me the keys to a career.
Monte Martin is a Times Staff Writer. The opinions are the writer's.
