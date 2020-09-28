MONTE MARTIN: Scorecards' fate up to baseball gods

A late-inning search of the trash at Wrigley's American Airlines 1914 Club, where all who enter are offered a "free" scorecard, reveals stacks of them in garbage cans. Few takers?

The last hits and outs recorded on a fan's scorecard — at any Major League stadium — came in 2019. Imagine that.

How quickly will franchises rush to embrace a relatively duplicative, anachronistic product that hasn't been sold for a year and a half — not earning them a dime of income — once the 2021 season starts?

It's not an easy call: fielder's choice, or E5? But I suspect scorecards have as much chance of surviving the pandemic as a Double A call-up has of no-hitting the New York Yankees.

Don't misunderstand, I'm not rooting for scorecards' demise.

They're personal to me.

I never imagined when my dad showed me how to keep score on a lazy summer's day in 1959 what an impact the simple experience would have. No matter if it was Banks to Taylor to Long, or Aparicio to Fox to Kluszewski, they were the modern 6-4-3 double play equivalent of Tinkers to Evers to Chance. It was as if I had decoded a secret national pastime parlance. Golly, gee.

Isn't it funny how much of our cultural lingo hides in plain sight?