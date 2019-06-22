THREE OAKS, Mich. — He was drafted by his hometown White Sox, but his legacy as the last pitcher to win 30 games during a major league season came with the Detroit Tigers.
Denny McLain went 31-6 in 1968 when his Detroit Tigers won the World Series.
The 24 victories he racked up the following year gave him 114 for his career and he was just 25 years old.
Ironic, perhaps, for a man born March 29 just like Cy Young, whose 511 career victories has been a record since 1911.
Suddenly, the brakes slammed on his road to Cooperstown from a torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.
Surgical procedures to fix it didn’t exist then and he was out of the game three years later.
McLain, described as cocky and brash as a player, also made headlines for his bookmaking activities and alleged ties to the mob leading up to a three-month suspension from the game in 1970.
He was also front-page news after leaving the game for being sent to prison twice on crimes like drug trafficking, racketeering and embezzlement.
He’s also an accomplished organ player who performed on national TV and Las Vegas during and after his playing days.
McLain, now 75, signed autographs for two hours Saturday at the new ‘’Biggest Little Baseball Museum’’ in downtown Three Oaks, Michigan.
McLain also spoke at the nearby Acorn Theatre about his life and career including his 30-victory season accomplished by just 10 other pitchers in MLB history.
Nowadays, he lives just west of Detroit and works more than 100 baseball-related events a year.
He also hosts a Podcast sports talk show twice a week and takes care of Sharyn, his wife for 55 years. She is battling Parkinson’s disease and the lingering effects from a stroke.
She is also the daughter of the late Lou Boudreau, a Hall of Fame player and manager with the Cleveland Indians and longtime color commentator for the Cubs.
The Times had a chance to interview McLain, who attended Mount Carmel High School in Chicago.
Q: What is it like to be the last member of a major league team to win 30 games.
A: Listen, I played with a great ball club. I didn’t do that all by myself. I got into a great rhythm. Got with a great ball club. We had played together for four to five years all of us and when you play with people that long you begin to know exactly what that guy is going to do if the ball is hit to him or tossed to him or whatever.
Q: Do you think anyone else will win 30 games especially nowadays when starters are going five, six innings.
A: It’s impossible. There’s just no way. To win 30 games, you got to pitch complete games. Too many times, they’ll take you out after six innings and you got a lead and the club ends up losing the ball game. You have to be able to protect yourself. If you’re leaving that ball game you’re not protecting yourself. You’re just at the whim of the other team and the guys you’re playing with. You got something under control and it’s hell giving it up to somebody else.
Q: Winning 30 games was not a fluke. You were a great pitcher for several years racking up a lot of big numbers Do you think you were one of the all-time greats at your peak like a Koufax or a Nolan Ryan, perhaps. How do you rank yourself during your prime?
A: It’s just nice to be mentioned in that category. It was fun. It’s always very, very appreciative when somebody does say something like that. It was just a thrilling time.
Q: Is there anything that really sticks out in your mind the most or means the most to you or something that you reflect on the most nowadays from your days growing and attending Mount Carmel?
A: I had a lot of turmoil in my high school years. My dad died. My mom almost died. My grandmother died. We had lot of death in our family for four to five to six years. That’s what I remember the most. My dad died when I was 13, and I remember the priest taking me under his arm and just made sure I got to school, studied and had many opportunities as I went through high school including an opportunity to go to Notre Dame on a full baseball scholarship. But, the White Sox came along with $17,500 and I said that I’m taking the money.
Q: With your shoulder issues, were you looking for a medical breakthrough.
A: There wasn’t anything around. There was nothing. We went everywhere looking. Talking to people. It just didn’t exist.
Q: Do you ever look back and ask yourself what could have been.
A: Nah, nah, nah. I’ve had a pretty good life. The only bad thing that ever happened to me in my life and I’m talking about once I became an adult was I lost my daughter (Kristin). My 26-year old daughter. She got killed by a drunken truck driver. That is something that’s still very, very bitter and cold today. It’s just something you never get over.
Q: After baseball, it’s all well documented. You had some struggles there. Anything about that that you want to speak to.
A: Nah. Nah. Just that I’m no different than anyone else. I made some mistakes. The difference is I won 30 and they didn’t.
Q: What do you look back at most fondly. 31 games, of course, is a big achievement.
A: As a personal thing, of course. The biggest thing that happened was we won the pennant and the World Series. It doesn’t get any better than that in professional sports. You win the top prize, you’ve done something. I think that’s a great accomplishment by the people I played with. They knew how to play the game.