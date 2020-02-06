You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: Curtis Granderson retires, girls basketball postseason begins

Region Roundup podcast: Curtis Granderson retires, girls basketball postseason begins

Granderson Retires Baseballl

Curtis Granderson, a three-time All-Star outfielder who played for seven teams, announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues. The TF South grad totaled 344 homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

 John Bazemore, File, Associated Press

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark take a look at Region great Curtis Granderson's career in the Big Leagues, as well as what to expect throughout girls basketball sectionals and the second half of the boys basketball regular season.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Region great Curtis Granderson retires, girls basketball postseason begins -- Region Roundup 02/06/20

Region great Curtis Granderson retires, girls basketball postseason begins -- Region Roundup 02/06/20
Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

