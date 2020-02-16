Samardzija ready to work with Kapler, lead Giants' staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samardzija, 11-12 in 32 starts with a 3.52 ERA over 181 1/3 innings last season, figures to be strongly considered as a top member of the rotation. Right-hander Johnny Cueto also is a candidate.

Cueto made four starts last September after returning from 2018 Tommy John surgery.

“Someone’s got to take over for all that awesomeness,” Samardzija kidded about becoming the new Bumgarner.

“It’s always an honor, and it’s always something you strive for as a pitcher, to be looked at in that sense. With that said, I’m very confident that me or Johnny can pitch in any game of the year, any big game.

"I would always love to wear that cap on opening day and do that, but again, it’s not the utmost of priorities,” Samardzija added.

Starter on opening day or not, Samardzija is definitely being counted on to be a leader in the clubhouse and help guide the Giants’ younger pitchers and bring them along. He acknowledged that the team is in a “slight rebuild” and feels confident he will be a Giant all year as opposed to being traded to a contending team at the midpoint.