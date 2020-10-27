Schererville's Pete Seat extends his World Series attendance streak to 15

Pete Seat has seen a lot of the world in 37 years, from the depths of global poverty to the heights of World Series action.

The former executive director of the Republican Party in Indiana and a native of Schererville, Seat has seen “lovely people” living in horrifying conditions.

In Cuba, he witnessed food-rationing posts where people walking on crumbling sidewalks and carrying a little booklet required to receive their rations of rice, pork and beans lined up. It was then that he learned the beef and seafood are reserved for tourists. Seat said that when in Bogota, Columbia, he witnessed Venezuelan refugees selling origami purses crafted out of Venezuelan bills because the currency had less value than the paper on which it was printed. In Turkey in 2018, Seat said he saw “thousands upon thousands of (refugees from Syria and other countries) living in shipping containers, six to a container.”

His words paint powerful images that he said pale in comparison to seeing the real thing.

“You can watch all the videos you want to watch. You can see all the pictures you want to see. You can read all the books you want to read, but until you are actually on the ground and see it with your own eyes, at least for me, it doesn’t all come together,” he said. “It doesn’t all click.”