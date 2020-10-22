 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point native Zach Plesac named Gold Glove finalist
SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point native Zach Plesac named Gold Glove finalist

Zach Plesac, Indians

Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac, also a Crown Point native, was named a finalist for an American League Gold Glove award on Thursday.

 Charlie Riedel, File, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

CP native Plesac named Gold Glove finalist: Major League Baseball announced three finalists per position and league on Thursday, and Crown Point native Zach Plesac is a finalist as a pitcher in the American League. Plesac converted all 13 opportunities defensively with five putouts and eight assists this season. White Sox catchers Yasmani Grandal and James McCann, second baseman Danny Mendick, third baseman Yoan Moncada and center fielder Luis Robert are all finalists at their respective positions. The Cubs were also featured among National League finalists with pitchers Alec Mills and Kyle Hendricks, catcher Willson Contreras, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Nico Hoerner, shortstop Javy Baez and right fielder Jason Heyward being named finalists. Winner will be announced Nov. 3.

PRO HOCKEY

Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend canceled for 2021: The NHL won't take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year. The league on Thursday canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. It said those moves don't change the league and players' target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season. No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events. The league hopes to bring them back to those cities in future years.

PRO GOLF

Munoz succeeds, Woods struggles in unusual rounds: The scorecards of Sebastian Munoz and Tiger Woods were unusual for different reasons Thursday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. That was only good news for one of them. Munoz twice holed out for eagle from a combined distance of 219 yards. He also had eight birdies. Throw in a wild tee shot for double bogey, three bogeys and only five pars and it added to an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead. “Not a normal round,” Munoz said. That especially was the case for Woods. For the first time in his 1,277 rounds on the PGA Tour as a pro, he made bogey or worse on three par 5s in a single round. That led to a 4-over 76 — by two shots his worst score in 49 rounds at Sherwood Country Club — that left him 12 shots out of the lead and in no mood to talk.

