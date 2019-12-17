COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fry dies at 90 after battle with cancer: Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution, has died. He was 90. Fry's family announced through the University of Iowa that the coach died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. The native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979. The team had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season. Fry changed everything from the uniforms to the logo to the attitude of the players. He coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships. Fry started his coaching career at Odessa High School in the 1950s, not long after playing quarterback at Baylor. His first college head coaching job was at SMU, and then he did a six year stint at North Texas, where he went 40-23-3.
Indiana offensive coordinator named Fresno State head coach: Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as its new head coach. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on coach Jeff Tedford's staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season. Tedford stepped down for medical reasons after this season and DeBoer was quickly identified as the leading contender to take over the job. Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten this year averaging 443.6 yards per game on offense. Fresno State went 4-8 this season but had a 26-14 record in three seasons under Tedford.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Crusaders win fifth straight: The Crusaders won their fifth straight game with a 55-53 win over Morehead State on Tuesday. Addison Stoller scored a game-high 18 points to power Valpo, which held the Eagles to a five-point second quarter, outscoring them 13-5. Morehead State out scored the Crusaders in each of the other three quarters.
PNW falls to U-Indy's hot shooting: Purdue-Northwest scored 28 points off 20 University of Indianapolis turnovers but fell 74-57. The Greyhounds (8-1) shot 10-for-21 on 3-pointers and had a 44-26 rebounding edge. PNW shot 38.3% from the field and was 5-for-22 on 3-pointers.
PRO FOOTBALL
3 Bears, 2 Colts named to 2020 Pro Bowl: Khalil Mack is heading to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl. He'll be joined in Orlando by teammates Eddie Jackson and Cordarrelle Patterson, who makes it for his special teams play. Mack has a team-high 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Quenton Nelson joins esteemed Colts players Andrew Luck, Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Alan Ameche to make the Pro Bowl in their first two seasons when he goes to Orlando next month. Linebacker Darius Leonard is also a Pro Bowl selection. He has started 11 games and is tied among linebackers with four interceptions, one was returned for a touchdown.