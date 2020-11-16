SPORTS DIGEST: Gary native LaTroy Hawkins on 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Pro hockey

NHL generates buzz with retro jerseys release: The NHL on Monday displayed a new jersey for each of its 31 teams, looking to create some buzz at a time when there are no games. The league and players are still targeting a Jan. 1 start for the 2021 season, though there's plenty of uncertainty about when and where fans might be able to attend. These “reverse retro” jerseys were several years in the making but are being launched at a time that's usually hockey season and while revenue is being lost without ticket sales. Instead of fans debating who's off to a hot start or what might happen in a Tuesday night game between Boston and Buffalo, they're reacting on social media to these new jerseys. The Colorado Avalanche one features the old Quebec Nordiques design from before the team moved to Denver in 1995; the Carolina Hurricanes one has the famous Hartford Whalers crest and the Pittsburgh Penguins one is reminiscent of the jersey Snoop Dogg wore in the 1993 music video for “Gin and Juice.” All this started at a brainstorming session at Adidas' “Creator Farm” in Brooklyn a few years ago when Commissioner Gary Bettman and other executives got to hear about some jersey ideas. Adidas senior director Dan Near said a 2018 survey showed 22 of the 25 most popular jerseys in a fan survey were retro or defunct, which set the wheels in motion for what he called a “complicated but pretty rewarding process.”