SPORTS DIGEST: Gary native LaTroy Hawkins on 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Pro baseball
Hawkins on Hall of Fame ballot: LaTroy Hawkins is on the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, marking the Gary natives first appearance. Hawkins ended his 21-year career in 2015 as a right-handed reliever. Player must wait five years from the end of their career before their name can appear on the Hall of Fame ballot. The West Side product was 75-94 with 127 saves and a 4.31 ERA in his career. He struck out 983 hitters in 1,467 1/3 innings pitched. Hawkins pitched in 22 postseason games on five playoff teams, reaching the 2007 World Series with the pennant-winning Colorado Rockies. Other first-timers include Twins teammates Michael Cuddyer and Torii Hunter, White Sox ace Mark Buehrle, Cubs third baseman Aramis Ramirez, A.J. Burnett, Tim Hudson, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino and Barry Zito.
Clevinger to miss 2021: Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday after reaching agreement with the right-hander on an $11.5 million, two-year contract. San Diego said Clevinger’s surgery will be performed Tuesday in Cincinnati by Reds team doctor Timothy Kremchek. The Padres acquired Clevinger on Aug. 31 in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in hopes of leading the Padres deep into the playoffs. Instead, he exited his last start of the regular season with what was later described as an elbow impingement. Clevinger missed the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which San Diego won in three games, and then was removed in the second inning of the NL Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after his velocity dipped dramatically. The Padres were swept by the Dodgers.
Pro hockey
NHL generates buzz with retro jerseys release: The NHL on Monday displayed a new jersey for each of its 31 teams, looking to create some buzz at a time when there are no games. The league and players are still targeting a Jan. 1 start for the 2021 season, though there's plenty of uncertainty about when and where fans might be able to attend. These “reverse retro” jerseys were several years in the making but are being launched at a time that's usually hockey season and while revenue is being lost without ticket sales. Instead of fans debating who's off to a hot start or what might happen in a Tuesday night game between Boston and Buffalo, they're reacting on social media to these new jerseys. The Colorado Avalanche one features the old Quebec Nordiques design from before the team moved to Denver in 1995; the Carolina Hurricanes one has the famous Hartford Whalers crest and the Pittsburgh Penguins one is reminiscent of the jersey Snoop Dogg wore in the 1993 music video for “Gin and Juice.” All this started at a brainstorming session at Adidas' “Creator Farm” in Brooklyn a few years ago when Commissioner Gary Bettman and other executives got to hear about some jersey ideas. Adidas senior director Dan Near said a 2018 survey showed 22 of the 25 most popular jerseys in a fan survey were retro or defunct, which set the wheels in motion for what he called a “complicated but pretty rewarding process.”
